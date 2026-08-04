Happy Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!!!

In 1937, Ruth Graves Wakefield ran out of baker's chocolate for her cookie recipe. Her recipe was using baker's chocolate blended smoothly into her dough. She was out of this important ingredient so she used semi-sweet chocolate. She figured it would just melt into the dough and work much like the baker's chocolate. Instead, a delicious aroma came from Mrs.. Wakefield's oven. Ruth Graves Wakefield made it happen--The joy of warm chocolate chip cookie melting on our tongue. desserts. Ruth's "Toll House Tried and True Recipes" is a heirloom cookbook that shares her cookie recipes and will be a go-to for both seasoned cooks and novices for generations to come.



This cookie was almost too tempting before the camera could even capture the photo 😁