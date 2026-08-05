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History in Passing
Going back into the 2016 photo archives for this one.
Happy Traffic Light Day !!
This day marks the 1914 installation of the world's first electric traffic signal system on the corner of East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio.
I did not take notes, but this photo was taken in Paris, and features a monument of a famous equestrian statue of King Henry I.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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25th August 2016 1:20pm
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