Photo 1656
Dead Animal on Side of Road
This is a dead animal (I think it's a fox) I spotted on the side of the road while walking with my family this afternoon.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
Photo Details
Tags
animal
dead
fox
Daisy Miller
ace
Well composed shot. I feel sorry for the fox though.
December 24th, 2019
