Wine Glass Closeup by sfeldphotos
Photo 1664

Wine Glass Closeup

This is a closeup of my Mom's wine glass after we ushered in 2020 as a family. I liked the bokeh effect as it made the photo more artsy which is the kind of photos i want to do more of in the new year. Happy new year to everyone!
1st January 2020

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
