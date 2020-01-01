Sign up
Photo 1664
Wine Glass Closeup
This is a closeup of my Mom's wine glass after we ushered in 2020 as a family. I liked the bokeh effect as it made the photo more artsy which is the kind of photos i want to do more of in the new year. Happy new year to everyone!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
Tags
wine
,
glass
,
new year's
