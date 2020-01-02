Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1665
Bird on Wire
This is a bird I spotted on a wire near my building. I'm not sure what kind it is but maybe some kind of finch? If you can identify it that would be greatly appreciated
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
1665
photos
6
followers
4
following
456% complete
View this month »
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
2nd January 2020 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wire
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close