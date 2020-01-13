Previous
Next
Frosting on Cupcake by sfeldphotos
Photo 1676

Frosting on Cupcake

This is the frosting on a cupcake someone brought in for someone's birthday in the office
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise