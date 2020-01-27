Sign up
Photo 1690
Birthday Cake with Candles Lit
This is Oreo ice cream cake we had for my birthday.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
1
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
1690
photos
6
followers
4
following
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
Tags
cake
,
candles
,
birthday
,
oreo
,
ice cream cake
,
birthday cake
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A quarter of a century! You wear it well and the cake looks yummy!
January 28th, 2020
