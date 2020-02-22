Sign up
Photo 1716
Snow at Bottom of Hill
Some leftover snow at the bottom of the hill in our front yard this morning
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
snow
melting
Daisy Miller
ace
Nice layers
February 22nd, 2020
Sam A. Feldstein
@daisymiller
Thanks! By the way what's your opinion on the trees photo from yesterday?
February 22nd, 2020
