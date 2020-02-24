Previous
Next
Daisies by sfeldphotos
Photo 1718

Daisies

Some daisies (I think) beside one of the buildings behind mine
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise