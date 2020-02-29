Sign up
Photo 1723
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
This is a plate of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies my Mom made this afternoon. They are delicious
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
29th February 2020 5:01pm
cookies
oatmeal chocolate chip
