Previous
Next
Photo 1772
Oak Leaf Closeup
A closeup of oak leaves in the backyard
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
1772
photos
5
followers
4
following
485% complete
View this month »
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
17th April 2020 12:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
leaf
,
oak
