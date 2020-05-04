Previous
Gerbera Daisy by sfeldphotos
Gerbera Daisy

A gerbera daisy flower blooming in the flower bed
4th May 2020

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
