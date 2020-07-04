Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1851
American Flag and Apple Pie
An American flag placed on top of a box of Apple pie for my 4th of July picture this year
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
4th July 2020 12:01am
Tags
flag
,
pie
,
america
,
american flag
,
apple pie
,
fourth of july
