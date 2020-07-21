Previous
Next
Ice Cubes in Lemonade by sfeldphotos
Photo 1869

Ice Cubes in Lemonade

Some ice cubes in a cup of lemonade. The cup is red so that's probably why it appears orange.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise