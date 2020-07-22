Previous
Comet Neowise Over House by sfeldphotos
Comet Neowise Over House

I tried to snap a picture of the Big Dipper in the night sky over our house and I think I got the comet NEOWISE as the greenish dot in the upper right. I used the backlight feature with the flash to get this shot
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
