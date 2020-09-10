Previous
Pile of Leaves by sfeldphotos
Photo 1920

Pile of Leaves

A pile of leaves in the trash can raked up in the front yard
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

