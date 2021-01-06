Sign up
Photo 2042
Airplane Headed Into Pine Tree
An airplane with a contrail flying over the sky in the backyard looking like it's headed for the trees
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
6th January 2021 12:04am
tree
,
pine
,
sky
,
plane
,
airplane
,
contrail
