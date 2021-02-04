Sign up
Photo 2073
Dried Up Leaf on Tree
Something hanging (possibly a dried up leaf) from a tree in the front yard
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2073
photos
4
followers
3
following
567% complete
View this month »
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
4th February 2021 12:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
leaf
