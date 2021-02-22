Previous
Next
Raindrop on Nandina Plant Leaf by sfeldphotos
Photo 2091

Raindrop on Nandina Plant Leaf

A leftover raindrop after it rained this afternoon
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise