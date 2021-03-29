Sign up
Photo 2126
Lizard on Step
A lizard sitting on one of the front steps
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
29th March 2021 12:00am
lizard
step
The Dog Lady
ace
adorable
March 30th, 2021
