Photo 2196
Lizard
A lizard on the front of the house. By the way this photo as well as the one on the 2nd were taken with my Dad's camera which I will be using until I get a new camera or am able to fix the one I have
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2196
photos
5
followers
3
following
Album
365-Project
Camera
FinePix S2940WM
Taken
4th June 2021 12:05am
Tags
lizard
