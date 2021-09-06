Previous
Rose in Neighborhood by sfeldphotos
Photo 2290

Rose in Neighborhood

A rose in someone's garden in our neighborhood while going on a family walk this morning. I thought I'd use it to signify my parents' anniversary today
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

