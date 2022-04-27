Previous
Next
Last Piece of Cake 4.27 by sfeldphotos
Photo 2467

Last Piece of Cake 4.27

Some cake they had for someone in the office's last day at work
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise