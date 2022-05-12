Previous
Next
Secretary Appreciation Cake by sfeldphotos
Photo 2476

Secretary Appreciation Cake

This is some cake someone in our office brought in for our HR personnel secretary
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise