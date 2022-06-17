Previous
Next
Butterfly on Flower Closeup by sfeldphotos
Photo 2494

Butterfly on Flower Closeup

A butterfly on a flower in the grass in front of the work building
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise