Photo 2515
Butterfly on Bush Flower
A butterfly on the bush on the side of my work building
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2515
photos
5
followers
3
following
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
Views
4
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
22nd July 2022 12:10am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
bush
