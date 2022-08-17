Previous
Next
Group Looking At Device Inspection by sfeldphotos
Photo 2533

Group Looking At Device Inspection

Some workers gathering round to examine the inspection of some equipment
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
694% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise