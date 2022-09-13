Previous
Next
Yellow Butterfly by sfeldphotos
Photo 2548

Yellow Butterfly

A butterfly in the bushes on the side of my work building. Actually taken the 14th
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise