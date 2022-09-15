Sign up
Photo 2550
Construction in Parking Lot
Some barricades set up for construction in the parking lot
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2550
photos
5
followers
3
following
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
Views
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
15th September 2022 12:06am
Tags
parking lot
,
construction
,
barricades
