Photo 2578
Squirrel Looking At Another Squirrel
Two squirrels in the leaves in the yard
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2578
photos
5
followers
3
following
706% complete
View this month »
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
24th October 2022 12:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
squirrels
