Previous
Next
Leftover Carrot Cake by sfeldphotos
Photo 2620

Leftover Carrot Cake

Some leftover cake from the holiday party yesterday
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise