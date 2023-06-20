Previous
Turtle in Neighborhood by sfeldphotos
Photo 2798

Turtle in Neighborhood

It's an Eastern box turtle according to Google
A turtle I spotted in my neighborhood on my morning walk
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
