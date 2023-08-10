Previous
Porcelain Berries by sfeldphotos
Photo 2849

Porcelain Berries

Blue berries beside the fence behind the back parking lot. I learned these are porcelain berries according to Google
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

