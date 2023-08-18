Sign up
Photo 2857
Orange Cosmo Flower
According to Google these are sulfur cosmos flowers that I found in the equipment yard
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
18th August 2023 12:04am
flower
orange
cosmos
sulphur cosmos
