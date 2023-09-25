Previous
Leaf with Raindrops by sfeldphotos
Photo 2895

Leaf with Raindrops

A maple leaf in the front yard
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise