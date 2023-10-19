Sign up
Previous
Photo 2919
State Fair Skygazer over Trucks and Building
Taken in the back parking lot behind my office building
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2919
photos
5
followers
3
following
799% complete
View this month »
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
19th October 2023 12:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferris wheel
,
state fair' fair trucks building tires
365 Project
