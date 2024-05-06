Sign up
Previous
Photo 3132
Donuts and Fritters at Meeting
Some treats we had at our staff meeting today
6th May 2024
6th May 24
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3132
photos
7
followers
5
following
858% complete
View this month »
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
6th May 2024 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
donuts
,
fritters
,
breakfast
,
pastries
