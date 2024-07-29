Previous
Baby Following Mother Deer by sfeldphotos
Photo 3216

Baby Following Mother Deer

Possibly the same two deer from the other day in a neighbor's yard
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise