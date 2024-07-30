Previous
Purple Grapes in Backyard by sfeldphotos
Photo 3217

Purple Grapes in Backyard

I'm surprised muscadine grapes in North Carolina would be ripening this early on
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Ann H. LeFevre ace
There have been a lot of unusual weather patterns this year! Good shot.
July 30th, 2024  
