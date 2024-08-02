Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3220
Mourning Dove on Wired Fence
A dove in the office parking lot
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3220
photos
10
followers
6
following
882% complete
View this month »
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
2nd August 2024 12:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fence
,
wire
,
dove
,
mourning dove
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
August 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close