Previous
Chocolate Chip Waffle with Syrup and Whipped Cream by sfeldphotos
Photo 3222

Chocolate Chip Waffle with Syrup and Whipped Cream

My breakfast at the Waffle House that I ate with my sister and her friend which I hadn't been in a long time
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise