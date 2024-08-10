Previous
Yellow Blackgum Leaf by sfeldphotos
Photo 3228

Yellow Blackgum Leaf

One of the blackgum leaves in the front yard has already started to turn yellow
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
