Previous
Photo 3240
Sprite Bubbles
Condensation bubbles on a bottle of Sprite leftover from the birthday party yesterday
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3240
photos
10
followers
6
following
887% complete
View this month »
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
22nd August 2024 12:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soda
,
drops
,
droplets
,
bubbles
,
condensation
,
sprite
