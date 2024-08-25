Sign up
Previous
Photo 3243
Tangerine
A tangerine on the ground in my neighborhood
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
1
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
25th August 2024 12:06am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
tangerine
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks kind of lonely!
August 26th, 2024
