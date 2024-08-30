Previous
Blue Morning Glory Flower by sfeldphotos
Photo 3248

Blue Morning Glory Flower

A flower around the office parking lot
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely color and pov
August 30th, 2024  
