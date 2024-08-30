Sign up
Photo 3248
Blue Morning Glory Flower
A flower around the office parking lot
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
30th August 2024 12:05am
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
leaves
,
morning glory
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely color and pov
August 30th, 2024
