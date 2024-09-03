Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3252
Turtles in Pond
At least four turtles (possibly a 5th one on the left) gathered together in the pond down the neighborhood trail
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3252
photos
10
followers
6
following
890% complete
View this month »
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
3rd September 2024 12:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
water
,
pond
,
turtles
,
ripples
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A meeting of the minds- turtle minds that is. Good catch!
September 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close