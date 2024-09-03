Previous
Turtles in Pond by sfeldphotos
Photo 3252

Turtles in Pond

At least four turtles (possibly a 5th one on the left) gathered together in the pond down the neighborhood trail
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
A meeting of the minds- turtle minds that is. Good catch!
September 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise