Previous
Red Chili Pepper by sfeldphotos
Photo 3254

Red Chili Pepper

A chili pepper growing in the garden beside one of the equipment shops beside my office building
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise