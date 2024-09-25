Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3274
Passion Flower Fruit with Raindrop
From Google image search this appears to be a Passiflora suberosa or corky-stemmed passion flower fruit that grows alongside the fence of my office parking lot
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3274
photos
10
followers
6
following
896% complete
View this month »
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
25th September 2024 12:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
water
,
drop
,
berry
,
raindrop
,
droplet
,
passionflower
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close