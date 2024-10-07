Previous
Ferris Wheel Sideways by sfeldphotos
Photo 3286

Ferris Wheel Sideways

The Ferris wheel for the State Fair had some cars added to it today. This is a sideways photo that I think looks cooler with this orientation
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

