Previous
Yellow Fish in Sushi Nine Aquarium by sfeldphotos
Photo 3289

Yellow Fish in Sushi Nine Aquarium

A fish in the aquarium at a restaurant I went to with a group celebrating a recent 40th birthday in our office
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

L. H. ace
Nice catch! Hahaha. I think it’s called yellow tang.
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise